Well, if you're looking for alternatives to ice cream to have with bananas Foster, then that might be a deal-breaker in some friendships. When those warm, caramelized bananas are poured over a cold plate of subtly sweet vanilla ice cream, you instantly realize you've entered into dessert utopia. But alas, if ice cream isn't your thing, there are several other wonderful pairings for this classic dessert that is traditionally made up of caramelized bananas, brown sugar, butter, and rum.

Like how you can turn overripe bananas into delicious deserts, you can transform your bananas Foster into an indulgent breakfast by serving it over pancakes, French toast, or waffles. The warm, syrupy bananas add a decadent touch to your morning routine, making it an excellent brunch option. As if the bananas glazed in caramel sauce aren't enough, drizzle some maple syrup on top for an extra layer of sweetness. For those who are looking to add a sweet splash to their baked goods, consider using bananas Foster as a topping for slices of pound cake or muffins. The warm sauce will soak into the cake, elevating its flavor profile and providing a perfect contrast in textures.

Furthermore, simply sprinkling some chopped walnuts or pecans can add a satisfying crunch and nutty flavor to the caramelized bananas, enhancing the dish's richness. The nutty flavor and slight bitterness of the walnuts or pecans complements the rich sweetness of the brown sugar and butter, adding some depth and complexity to each spoonful.