The Umami Ingredient You Need To Start Adding To Lasagna

There are lots of ingredients that boost a homemade lasagna — but if you've never tried adding some miso paste, you're missing out on a super savory treat. While you probably wouldn't be able to specifically identify miso in the final product, the fermented soybean paste brings an additional depth of umami flavor to the classic pasta dish, enhancing the taste of the other ingredients. And it's incredibly easy to incorporate into your favorite recipe.

As well as adding delicious savoriness, miso amplifies the natural sweetness of the tomatoes in the meaty ragu for lasagna, softening any harsh acidic notes. You only need a tablespoon of the paste for roughly each can of tomatoes or sauce you're using. Go for white miso, which is milder than red, and won't overly dominate the flavor. In addition to making the tomatoes taste like they've been slow-roasted, the paste adds a deliciously caramelized flavor to the onions, too. For a lighter-tasting dish, if you prefer not to use tomatoes, you could add miso paste to some chicken broth or stock, and use that to simmer with the ground beef and vegetable mixture.

Miso is perfect for adding savory intensity to meat-free lasagna recipes, too — and mushrooms, with their complementary umami-rich earthiness, are a perfect match. Just stir a little paste into a thinly sliced selection as they soften in a pan with chopped shallots, add coconut water or vegetable stock, and reduce the liquid to make a rich filling.