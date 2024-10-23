Boxed Mac And Cheese Gets An Instant Flavor Boost With One Addition

The beauty of boxed mac and cheese is that it's so simple, yet so delectable. The fact that you can whip up the cheesiest, gooiest golden pasta in a matter of minutes defies cooking norms while still delighting taste buds. Whatever brand you're using, from Kraft's famous blue box to Annie's Shells & White Cheddar or Cracker Barrel's Sharp Cheddar box, which we ranked as the best one out there, there are so many ways to jazz up this iconic meal. But one of the best approaches is to add ranch dressing.

Grab a packet of ranch seasoning and mix that right into the powdered cheese pack that comes in the box of mac and cheese. Or, if you want to use a bottle of ranch dressing, pour 1 cup into the cooked noodles (along with melted butter, 1 cup milk, and 1/2-cup sour cream). Once combined, fold in the cheese (cue the "Schitt's Creek" reference) with your best bets being a cup of Monterey Jack and another cup of cheddar — and you'll get the creamiest, most flavor-packed mac and cheese that will leave anyone drooling over it.

An advanced version of ranch mac and cheese consists of mixing evaporated milk, ranch dressing, and eggs with cheese (try asiago for a nuttier flavor), then adding in the noodles before pouring everything into a casserole dish. If you let it cook in the oven for about 25 minutes, you'll have the nostalgia of boxed mac and cheese, but with an elevated finish.