Boxed Mac And Cheese Gets An Instant Flavor Boost With One Addition
The beauty of boxed mac and cheese is that it's so simple, yet so delectable. The fact that you can whip up the cheesiest, gooiest golden pasta in a matter of minutes defies cooking norms while still delighting taste buds. Whatever brand you're using, from Kraft's famous blue box to Annie's Shells & White Cheddar or Cracker Barrel's Sharp Cheddar box, which we ranked as the best one out there, there are so many ways to jazz up this iconic meal. But one of the best approaches is to add ranch dressing.
Grab a packet of ranch seasoning and mix that right into the powdered cheese pack that comes in the box of mac and cheese. Or, if you want to use a bottle of ranch dressing, pour 1 cup into the cooked noodles (along with melted butter, 1 cup milk, and 1/2-cup sour cream). Once combined, fold in the cheese (cue the "Schitt's Creek" reference) with your best bets being a cup of Monterey Jack and another cup of cheddar — and you'll get the creamiest, most flavor-packed mac and cheese that will leave anyone drooling over it.
An advanced version of ranch mac and cheese consists of mixing evaporated milk, ranch dressing, and eggs with cheese (try asiago for a nuttier flavor), then adding in the noodles before pouring everything into a casserole dish. If you let it cook in the oven for about 25 minutes, you'll have the nostalgia of boxed mac and cheese, but with an elevated finish.
Other additions to enhance mac and cheese
Along with ranch dressing, there are other embellishments to give your boxed mac and cheese a true upgrade. There's always the easy addition of bacon bits, peas, and broccoli, but if you think outside the (mac and cheese) box, you could try a scoop of pesto and a sprinkle of sun-dried tomatoes to make it out-of-this-world. Or a how about adding in some shredded chicken nuggets (either air-fried or just a classic six-count from McDonald's) with a spoonful of buffalo sauce and folding it into the cheese.
One other surprisingly subtle yet impactful addition to boxed mac and cheese just requires one egg. Instead of using butter, whisk an egg yolk with the milk and cheese packet for a silky result. And for a straightforward way to add some spice, scatter some red pepper flakes, hot sauce, or Trader Joe's Crunchy Chili Onion oil on top of the bowl of mac and cheese before serving.
Finally, if you are a fan of "Parks and Recreation," you might remember when Ben Wyatt (played by Adam Scott) says to Amy Poehler's character Leslie in a 2013 episode, "I'm making us a mac and cheese pizza for dinner." If you are eager to try the same, spread your boxed mac and cheese on top of a pre-made pizza crust, adorn with your favorite toppings and cheeses, and slide into the oven for about seven to 10 minutes, and prepare to be amazed.