The Sweet Bread Swap For Your Next Monte Cristo Sandwich

If a grilled ham and cheese bumped into French toast, then together they went tumbling into a pile of powdered sugar, what you'd end up with is a sweet and savory Monte Cristo sandwich recipe. This delicious, decadent treat (which is like a cross between a meal and dessert) starts off with two or three slices of bread; the optional third slice gets placed in the middle like in a club sandwich. The bread is slathered with mustard and mayo as well as sweet jam, then it's stuffed with slices of ham, and sometimes turkey. Swiss or gruyère cheese is used as well, which, once heated, turns the sandwich into a melty, gooey, and messy delight.

The real magic of a Monte Cristo, however, comes from it being coated in an eggy French toast batter before being fried in butter. After that, it gets amply sprinkled with powdered sugar, and then served with more jam or maple syrup for dipping. While it's hard to argue that it's not already perfect as is, there's one way to bump up the sweetness and make it even more delicious — make it on French toast to begin with.

Not only does this still get you the warm and sweet flavors of the eggs and nutmeg of French toast on the outside of the sandwich, but all sides of the bread will be coated with dreamy, creamy layers of it ... especially if you include that central third slice.