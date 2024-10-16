Coca-Cola Recalled Its Zero Sugar Minute Maid Because It Was Mislabeled

News of another voluntary recall is gaining attention — this time, it involves 13,152 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade. The Class II recall was first issued in September after it was discovered that 12-can packs of the beverage were mislabeled. Rather than being sugar-free, they actually contained the full sugar content of regular Minute Maid lemonade.

According to the FDA Enforcement Report, the incorrectly labeled 12-packs were distributed in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. After the recall was issued, parent company and distributor Coca-Cola confirmed in an e-mail to USA Today that the falsely labeled products had since been removed from store shelves.

While there have been no reported cases of health issues in connection with the mislabeled drinks, there is still a possibility that some consumers living in the affected states may have purchased the item prior to the recall. In order to identify if you have any affected cans, check for the product code printed on the beveled bottom of the can. The recalled products will read code FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB.