Coca-Cola Recalled Its Zero Sugar Minute Maid Because It Was Mislabeled
News of another voluntary recall is gaining attention — this time, it involves 13,152 cases of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade. The Class II recall was first issued in September after it was discovered that 12-can packs of the beverage were mislabeled. Rather than being sugar-free, they actually contained the full sugar content of regular Minute Maid lemonade.
According to the FDA Enforcement Report, the incorrectly labeled 12-packs were distributed in Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio. After the recall was issued, parent company and distributor Coca-Cola confirmed in an e-mail to USA Today that the falsely labeled products had since been removed from store shelves.
While there have been no reported cases of health issues in connection with the mislabeled drinks, there is still a possibility that some consumers living in the affected states may have purchased the item prior to the recall. In order to identify if you have any affected cans, check for the product code printed on the beveled bottom of the can. The recalled products will read code FEB1725CNA or FEB1725CNB.
Minute Maid's regular lemonade contains a very high sugar content
On the heels of Panera Bread's Charged Lemonade controversy that resulted in one death back in 2023, people are more conscious than ever about the sugar and caffeine content in their drinks. While the latest recalled Minute Maid products distributed by Coca-Cola have been contained as of the time of publication, the danger of a mislabeled product is enough to give anyone pause, especially considering the drastic difference in nutrition facts.
One 12-ounce can of Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade contains 5 calories and 0 grams of sugar, per Smart Label. In comparison, the regular formula, which was incorrectly packaged with the Zero Sugar label, contains 150 calories and 40 grams of sugar in every 12-ounce can (via HEB). Whether someone opts for sugar-free products due to dietary restrictions, allergies or sensitivities, or lifestyle choices, an incorrectly labeled product with such drastic differences in sugar content could become a health risk for certain individuals, particularly for anyone with diabetes.
There was no original press release issued at the time of Minute Maid's voluntary recall, and no further details have been released regarding refunds at this time, but if you have affected 12-packs and could be sensitive to the extra sugar, your best bet is to throw them out.