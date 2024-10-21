Transform Any Bowl Of Ice Cream With A Snack From Your Pantry

What's better than sitting on the couch and unwinding with a big bowl of decadent ice cream? While a school straight out of the tub or with the standard sundae toppings is undeniably delicious, other unconventional ice cream toppings sitting around your pantry can transform your dessert into something unique and flavorful. Take your late-night treat to the next level by skipping the usual caramel sauce and whipped cream and adding something like potato chips instead.

To try this, just grab your favorite brand of salted potato chips, crush them up, and top your ice cream with the pieces to add a delectable crunch and boost of savoriness that counteracts the rich dairy. After all, potato chips are very similar to fries, and there's a scientific reason why fries taste so good when dipped into a milkshake. The chips' saltiness and umami flavor bond with and enhance the ice cream's sweetness, making your taste buds pop with extra flavor. It's even better if you pair this savory snack with rich, nutty ice cream flavors, like one with loads of brownies and peanut butter, for a counteracting texture to the soft brownies or to reinforce the salty-sweet peanut butter flavor.