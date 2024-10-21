What Does Crumbl Do With Leftover Cookies At The End Of The Day?

At the end of the day, when work is wrapped up, dishes are done, and jammies are on, the only remaining item for the day is to figure out what's for dessert — and when you don't have something on hand at home, a popular place to curb that sweet tooth is Crumbl Cookies.

The chain, founded in 2017 and reportedly earning $1 billion a year via 1,000 locations, is known for its rotating menu of cookies housed in Pepto Bismol pink boxes as well as for being closed on Sundays. But, every single week, they debut a plethora of new flavors — anything from Pumpkin Chocolate Chip to the Classic Pink Sugar — and fans frantically await the chance to head to their nearest Crumbl to taste-test each one.

With this constantly changing lineup of warm, gooey cookies, one might wonder, what do the employees do with any leftovers?

According to a Reddit thread, it depends on the location (Crumbl is a franchised company). One employee said, "We used to (throw them out). Now we save them and every Monday they are picked up by a food bank." Another person claimed that employees take home any remaining cookies for their friends and families. But, somebody else shared, "The store here just throws everything out the next morning ... so much waste."