Remember The Maine: A Bold Rye Whiskey Cocktail Named After A Battleship

The sometimes-curious names of cocktails are inspired by a multitude of subjects, but Remember the Maine is a true oddity: it's named after a battleship. With rye whiskey and sweet vermouth as the backbone, Remember the Maine can be thought of as a close relative of the Manhattan cocktail, one of the must-know classics in the modern cocktail repertoire. Remember the Maine builds on the spicy notes of rye and the herbal zing of sweet vermouth, but introduces two game-changing ingredients — absinthe and cherry liqueur — which add subtle layers of anise and fruit, respectively.

Remember the Maine got its name from a series of historical events. In 1898, during the Cuban revolt against Spain, the U.S.S. Maine inexplicably exploded in Havana Harbor. America blamed the Spanish, and although their involvement was inconclusive, this finger-pointing kindled the flame that led to the Spanish-American War. As a reminder of the ship's tragic sinking, the incendiary cry "Remember the Maine, to Hell with Spain" was born.

Flash forward to 1933, during the Cuban Revolution on the island nation. There, Charles H. Baker Jr., a globetrotting bon vivant and journalist, found himself at the Hotel Nacional, where he claims he discovered Remember the Maine. He recounts this in his compendium of drinks titled "The Gentleman's Companion," which contains the first written record of the cocktail.