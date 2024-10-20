A Fancier Way To Serve Pancakes Starts With Frozen Berries

Are you tired of serving your favorite homemade pancakes with only butter and maple syrup? Beyond using more delicious ingredients that will change the way you make pancakes or making the switch to bread flour for the fluffiest pancakes of your life, consider using frozen mixed berries to transform your next stack of hotcakes into a memorable, first class breakfast. One fancy way to use berries is as a tasty, visually appealing garnish combined with rich cream cheese and a bit of honey.

First, gather the necessary ingredients, which include frozen nixed berries, whipped cream cheese spread, honey, and powdered sugar. Combine the whole or chopped berries with a bit of the powdered sugar and allow your fruit to thaw for roughly 10 minutes. Thawed berries mixed with sugar become soft and full of moisture, which makes them both delicious and easier to chew. Once your pancakes are cooked and semi-cooled, spread the cream cheese mixed with a bit of honey onto each pancake. Then, add spoonfuls of your prepared berry mixture directly atop and serve.

Tart and sweet strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries pair well with the luscious cream cheese for a cheesecake vibe. And while using frosty fruit to make this simple topping is an easy way to upgrade flapjacks, there are more ways to utilize the convenience of frozen berries come breakfast time.