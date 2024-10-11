Martha Stewart's Netflix Doc Trailer Promises To Spill The Tea
It's official: A documentary about Martha Stewart is on its way. "Martha," directed by RJ Cutler, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2024. If the trailer for the film is any indication, this documentary — and Stewart herself — won't be holding anything back. The teaser, which was released by Netflix on October 10, provides viewers with a glimpse inside her experience as "the first female, self-made billionaire in history," as Stewart says.
From her early life as a "perfect" homemaker and culinary expert to her prison sentence in 2004, the new trailer for "Martha" teases Stewart's witty, unfiltered commentary about all of it. The documentary "draws on hundreds of hours of intimate interviews with Stewart and those from her inner circle" (via Netflix). The author and television personality, who is set to release her 100th cookbook just a few days after the movie debuts, also provided the filmmakers with access to her private archives, including "diaries, letters, and never-before-seen footage." Clearly, the woman with the best tips for elevating your breakfast and etiquette rules to live by while dining out is ready to venture beyond advice and share her story, her way.
The trailer teases a look inside Stewart's rollercoaster life and career
Martha Stewart does not bite her tongue in the trailer for her documentary. Within the first 30 seconds, Stewart addresses her husband's cheating scandal, telling others, "If ... your husband starts to cheat on you, he is a piece of s***. Get out of that marriage." Ironically, the interviewer then mentions Stewart's own infidelity case, which she dryly dismisses. The trailer also outlines the gender inequality Stewart faced while climbing her way to the top, followed by the massive fall that occurred when she faced civil and criminal charges, primarily for insider trading, ultimately serving five months in federal prison.
The trailer hints at an inside scoop from Stewart about her time in incarceration, with the homemaking maven saying, "I was a trophy for these idiots ... I was dragged into solitary, no food, no water." The film is also set to outline Stewart's rebranding post-prison, where she leaned into an unapologetic persona and broke free from the potential label of a "miserable, has-been housewife," as she herself says. Loyal and eager fans should get ready to throw a Martha-style viewing party full of canapés and cocktails before the documentary debuts.