Martha Stewart's Netflix Doc Trailer Promises To Spill The Tea

It's official: A documentary about Martha Stewart is on its way. "Martha," directed by RJ Cutler, is set to premiere on Netflix on October 30, 2024. If the trailer for the film is any indication, this documentary — and Stewart herself — won't be holding anything back. The teaser, which was released by Netflix on October 10, provides viewers with a glimpse inside her experience as "the first female, self-made billionaire in history," as Stewart says.

From her early life as a "perfect" homemaker and culinary expert to her prison sentence in 2004, the new trailer for "Martha" teases Stewart's witty, unfiltered commentary about all of it. The documentary "draws on hundreds of hours of intimate interviews with Stewart and those from her inner circle" (via Netflix). The author and television personality, who is set to release her 100th cookbook just a few days after the movie debuts, also provided the filmmakers with access to her private archives, including "diaries, letters, and never-before-seen footage." Clearly, the woman with the best tips for elevating your breakfast and etiquette rules to live by while dining out is ready to venture beyond advice and share her story, her way.