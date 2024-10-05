Why Does Costco Actually Check Your Receipt When Leaving?

Costco is a classic one-stop shop for everything on your shopping list, from wool slippers to an entire rotisserie chicken. Besides its massive inventory of items and wide array of services, Costco has unique rules that you won't find at many other grocery stores, including checking your receipt when leaving the store.

Most stores post one to three employees in front of the exit doors with permanent markers in hand, in charge of looking at each customer's receipt and matching it to their cart. The reason for this practice is to ensure that every customer paid accurately for the items in their cart, both to control inventory and to make sure the customer is neither over- nor undercharged. If the employee does find a discrepancy, then they will work to sort it out for the customer. Or, if the customer is good to go, they'll get a line drawn through their receipt. Alternatively, some shoppers believe the permanent slash is to prevent customers from reusing old receipts and shoplifting items, though that's not confirmed by Costco.