Forget Breakfast Sandwiches And Make Crispy 4-Ingredient Hand Pies Instead

There's no better way to kickstart your morning than by enjoying a hot coffee or chilled glass of spicy green juice accompanied by a warm, homemade breakfast sandwich. Beyond giving your body enough fuel to tackle the first part of your day, an eggs Florentine breakfast sandwich or classic bacon, egg, and cheese can also be eaten on the go. However, if you're sick of using the same old bread slices, there's a way to give your portable meal a little more intrigue without too much extra effort: make it into flaky hand pies.

Store-bought puff pastry is the ingredient you need to bring turn breakfast sandwiches into easy pies. When baked, this laminated dough becomes delightfully crisp and incredibly flaky, perfectly offsetting the velvety texture of your morning eggs and cheese.

Besides refrigerated pastry sheets, you only need pre-cooked scrambled eggs, shredded cheese, and fully-cooked bacon or sausage for four-ingredient pies. Once your filling ingredients are prepped and ready to use, cut each sheet of defrosted puff pastry into six equally-sized rectangles, which makes a total of three hand pies per sheet. Then simply layer your cheese, meat, and eggs on one half of the rectangles, fold the dough over, and brush the edges with egg wash (aka beaten eggs) and crimp with a fork to seal.