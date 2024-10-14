Aluminum Foil Is The Secret To Sharpening Kitchen Shears In A Pinch

If honing your blades using aluminum foil doesn't produce the result you desire, other tricks exist to revive your shears. Another hack is to use 200-grit sandpaper. Fold the sandpaper so both rough sides face out, then make a few full-length cuts through the paper before wiping off any fine residue. Voilà — you'll have a sharp tool perfect for mistake-free pizza slicing, dicing up tiny bites for your kids, and more.

If neither of the previous methods works, then it might be time to purchase an at-home sharpening tool (like Kitchellence's three-stage knife sharpener), which is a simple gadget that straightens, refines, and sharpens the edge of each blade into a pointed V-shape. To get the best outcome, separate the blades and sharpen them individually, much like a standard kitchen knife. Most kitchen scissors come apart in the center, and they're held together directly above the metal teeth on your shears.

Look for some locking mechanism or screw that is keeping the two blades together and sharpen them individually, drawing each one carefully through every slot if you're using a multi-stage sharpener; reassemble the pair for kitchen scissors that cut like new. You can forego the step of separating the blades if you're short on time by opening the scissors and sharpening them one at a time. However, doing so might stop you from reaching the entirety of the blade, leading to inconsistent results.