Ina Garten's First Food Business Was In Her Dorm Room

When you think of renowned chef Ina Garten, you might picture her sipping wine in the Hamptons over a pot of Tuscan white bean soup or making her husband Jeffrey another sophisticated, five-star dessert. Yet, long before the making of Ina Garten's fan-favorite recipes, the renowned author and chef was just a normal girl hoping to graduate from college with very little money to spare. In her junior year at Syracuse University, Garten married her husband Jeffrey at the tender age of 20.

Once the wedding and honeymoon came and went, Garten returned to school, hoping to pass her final exams. In her recently published memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Garten recounts her first foray into the food business as a senior in college. Believe it or not, due to her own sheer fortitude — along with the help of Dunkin' Donuts — Garten was able to overcome a forgotten debt within the confines of her dorm room.

Upon returning to Syracuse for finals, Garten forgot she had to pay the bill for a $100 fur blanket she had ordered earlier that year. Instead of using her allotted spending money from Jeffrey, Garten came up with a brilliant solution to sell individual Dunkin' Donuts at a markup. Thankfully, there were plenty of students in desperate need of sustenance during finals prep. On the cusp of graduation, Garten's quick thinking and creative problem solving gave her the courage she needed to tackle life's obstacles with food and grace.