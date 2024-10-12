What Is The Old Overholt Cocktail?
When it comes to whiskey cocktails, an old fashioned or mint julep might come to mind. But you shouldn't pass on the Old Overholt cocktail, a unique whiskey cocktail made with America's oldest whiskey brand and preferred by the likes of Ulysses S. Grant, John Henry "Doc" Holliday, and JFK.
The Old Overholt cocktail highlights whiskey beautifully, and it only takes a few ingredients to make. It follows the Manhattan cocktail recipe, specifically calling for Old Overholt. The full-bodied whiskey tastes of spice and sweet earthiness, amplified by herbal sweet vermouth and the clove notes of Angostura bitters. Serve it over ice in a whiskey tumbler with a cherry garnish.
Old Overholt whiskey goes back all the way to 1810, when a German Mennonite farmer, Abraham Oberholtzer (eventually Anglicized to "Overholt"), founded his distillery in western Pennsylvania, brewing his drink using a traditional rye method and a mash bill of rye and barley. Old Overholt withstood the test of time, making it through the turbulent American Civil War and the alcohol ban of Prohibition. Today, Overholt & Co. continues to produce the two-centuries-old spirit at the Jim Beam distillery in Kentucky. It reigns as the longest-produced whiskey in the United States, and distributors continue to sell this American classic around the world.
Old Overholt cocktail recipes
Old Overholt's rich history and balanced flavor make it an excellent base for other whiskey cocktails. The 86-proof rye adds a dark, honey hue and a peppery, vanilla aroma. As a rye whiskey, it tastes less sweet than a typical bourbon; it gives a bolder flavor and smoother finish.
Spice up a standard old fashioned by mixing in Old Overholt. It amps up the boldness compared to other whiskies, and water tampers the potency while sugar adds a light sweetness. The Angostura bitters amplify the herbal spiciness of the Old Overholt while an orange peel garnish enhances the citrus notes in the bitters.
Alternatively, what better way to enjoy the first cocktail ever created than with one of the most historic whiskies? Although Sazerac's original recipe featured cognac, today, many prefer whiskey, and Old Overholt cools the bite and burn. Sugar and water get muddled with Peychaud's Bitters, a Creole-style blend of cherry, aniseed, and orange zest. An absinthe rinse to coat the glass complements the bitters with a subtle hint of licorice.