What Is The Old Overholt Cocktail?

When it comes to whiskey cocktails, an old fashioned or mint julep might come to mind. But you shouldn't pass on the Old Overholt cocktail, a unique whiskey cocktail made with America's oldest whiskey brand and preferred by the likes of Ulysses S. Grant, John Henry "Doc" Holliday, and JFK.

The Old Overholt cocktail highlights whiskey beautifully, and it only takes a few ingredients to make. It follows the Manhattan cocktail recipe, specifically calling for Old Overholt. The full-bodied whiskey tastes of spice and sweet earthiness, amplified by herbal sweet vermouth and the clove notes of Angostura bitters. Serve it over ice in a whiskey tumbler with a cherry garnish.

Old Overholt whiskey goes back all the way to 1810, when a German Mennonite farmer, Abraham Oberholtzer (eventually Anglicized to "Overholt"), founded his distillery in western Pennsylvania, brewing his drink using a traditional rye method and a mash bill of rye and barley. Old Overholt withstood the test of time, making it through the turbulent American Civil War and the alcohol ban of Prohibition. Today, Overholt & Co. continues to produce the two-centuries-old spirit at the Jim Beam distillery in Kentucky. It reigns as the longest-produced whiskey in the United States, and distributors continue to sell this American classic around the world.