California's Famous Old West Cinnamon Rolls Feature A Luscious Cream Cheese Frosting

The beach town of Pismo Beach off California's Central Coast is where you can find cinnamon rolls that are so delicious, people travel from all over the world just to eat them. Old West Cinnamon Rolls has been family-owned and operated for over 50 years, and its signature treat inspires customers to line up around the block waiting for a taste. Part of what makes the company's namesake specialty so exquisite are the ingredients, which are used in generous amounts. From the soft and gooey spiced rolls to the decadent cream cheese frosting that tops them, everything about the baked confections is rich, luscious, and delicious.

Graham Elliot featured Old West Cinnamon Rolls on an episode of Food Network's "Guilty Pleasures," where he got the inside scoop from chef and co-owner Joe Parkhurst on how the buns are made. In the segment, Parkhurst demonstrates the dough being liberally coated with butter, cinnamon, and sugar, to which he notes that "a little extra never hurts, because it makes a really gooey center" (via YouTube). After the rolls are baked to melty perfection comes the real magic — making the frosting.

Divulging some of the secrets of the delectable topping, Parkhurst revealed that it's made with 30 pounds of cream cheese per batch — plus sugar ... a whopping 50 pounds of it. The recipe also includes real butter as well as liquid margarine and evaporated milk for extra creaminess. Another special touch is the addition of real vanilla (per YouTube).