How Your Kitchen Scale Can Help You Craft Perfect Drinks

If you enjoy crafting your own cocktails at home, then you might be familiar with the emotional roller coaster of finally having made the best drink ever ... only to have forgotten how you made it. Luckily, there's a way to craft a perfect drink every time, and the answer could already be sitting in your drawer. For consistent, precise measurements to keep track of, try using a kitchen scale to weigh out each ingredient.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with eyeballing your ingredients (especially if you're in a rush), but using a scale is super useful for trying out new recipes as they were meant to be tasted. Scales can also be more precise than just using a cocktail jigger or measuring cup, as scales measure weight instead of volume. This is particularly helpful when making a large batch of your favorite drink, like a hard iced tea or a pitcher of margaritas.

To use your kitchen scale for cocktails, simply place your glass or cocktail shaker on the scale and zero out the weight of the container. Then pour each liquid to your desired weight, zeroing out the scale in between each ingredient (unless you want to exercise your brain with a little extra math). Don't forget: Liquids and solids weigh differently, so it's best to use a conversion chart if you're adding things like fruits or whole spices, to make sure your ratios are just right.