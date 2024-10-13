The Incredibly Simple Tool You Need For Flavorful Simmering
From making a glossy reduction, to braising beef short ribs in red wine, to cooking the perfect, melt-in-your-mouth lamb shanks, cooks are constantly simmering. It's a cornerstone technique, and one that despite its simplicity, requires care to ensure you don't overcook or over-evaporate your liquid. For a brilliant solution that locks in flavor and prevents unwanted evaporation, look to Japan. The otoshibuta, or, drop lid, is a truly ingenious invention that'll help you ensure flavorful simmering. It's a round, flat lid, usually made of wood or metal that sits inside your pan, floating on top of whatever it is you're simmering.
There are several key benefits to using the otoshibuta. It evenly distributes liquid in the pan, so you don't need to stir, which can compromise the more delicate ingredients. The concentrated heat makes for more efficient cooking, so everything cooks evenly. The lid also facilitates a slower, more controlled evaporation of the cooking liquid, ensuring consistently perfect results. It gives a boost in the flavor department, too, because you can simmer food at a higher temperature, allowing the sugars in your ingredients to release and caramelize more effectively for a richer profile and improved mouthfeel.
Which otoshibuta should you buy?
There are a few variations of the otoshibuta you can buy, so take the time to find the one that's right for you. The traditional version is made of wood, so you have to measure carefully to make sure it fits your pan.The wooden version is also a little more demanding when it comes to cleaning (you'll have to wash it by hand). Make sure to soak it in water before you use it, too: If you don't, the lid will just begin to absorb the cooking liquid as you simmer.
The metal lid, meanwhile, is less traditional — so if you'd rather keep things old fashioned, stick with wood. Some metal lids do come with an adjustable size function, so you'll have much more flexibility when it comes to using different pans. You can also clean them in a dishwasher, making them considerably easier to maintain. If you're in a pinch, you could also repurpose some kitchen foil or parchment paper and make a DIY version (which the professional chefs among you will know as a cartouche). This is a great option, as you can cut your lid to fit exactly the size of whatever pan you need — plus there's no cleanup since you just throw it away!