The Sauce Tip You Should Know When Ordering Vegan Pizza

Just because you are avoiding dairy does not mean that the next pizza you order is destined for blandness and boredom. Even if the restaurant does not have an option for vegan cheese, you can easily upgrade your veggie pie by just asking for extra sauce. On a typical pizza pie, melted cheese adds moisture and richness while also acting as a glue for all the toppings, and using more condiments actually works as a pretty good stand-in. The sauciness gives the toppings something to cling on to, and it helps to prevent the pizza from tasting dry or flat, as is often the case when you order a cheeseless pie.

You can also ask for all kinds of sauces for dipping or drizzling. While ranch dressing and garlic butter are off the table for vegans, a restaurant may have many other condiments, finishing sauces, and dressings available. Try scanning the whole menu closely for hidden options: An herb oil, Italian vinaigrette, or balsamic glaze that normally comes with the salad, or a bright chimichurri normally served with steak, are all delicious additions that can make your cheese-free pizza a lot more dynamic.

Just be sure to confirm that there are no hidden dairy products or secret anchovies in the condiments, and politely ask the server for your side order of sauce. In addition to fun bonus condiments that you discover on the menu, it is also good to ask for a side of marinara, just in case your extra-saucy pie isn't quite saucy enough.