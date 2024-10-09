Can You Cook Tinned Fish In The Tin?

Over the years, the reputation of tinned fish has transformed from an emergency ration to an artisanal treat that everyone seems to be snacking on. The small containers of canned fish pack a big burst of flavor, but can the contents inside be properly prepared directly from the tin? To get the lowdown on all things tinned fish, Food Republic spoke with chef and ocean ambassador Charlotte Langley, who advised against cooking the seafood while it's still in the tin over direct heat. While she admitted that you could "technically" cook the contents inside its container, it isn't recommended. The tin the fish comes in is mainly used for preservation purposes, not necessarily as a cooking tool.

In fact, cooking inside the tin can be dangerous. "Many tins have a lining that doesn't react well to high temperatures, and you could risk releasing unwanted chemicals," Langley told Food Republic. The expert suggested a safer and more sustainable method of heating: placing the tin in a pot of warm, non-boiling water. This allows the fish to naturally warm up over time while the tin remains intact.

According to Langley, the most important part of the tin is actually the label on the exterior, which helps consumers determine if the fish has been sustainably sourced. "When you're choosing tinned fish, always look for the MSC or ASC logo. These certifications guarantee that the seafood inside is sustainably harvested, traceable, and better for our oceans."