The Tropical Hidden Gem Restaurant You Can Find Inside A Georgia Hotel
Atlanta may not have the beaches of Polynesia, but that won't stop people from enjoying tropical scenery during their stay. Trader Vic's is a luxury tiki bar and dining establishment tucked away in the downtown Hilton hotel. Since 1976, they've catered to those with a thirst for coconut cocktails and a hunger for fusion food. Customers dine and drink alongside imitation tribal masks and woven reed ceilings at the establishment credited for creating the original Mai Tai.
In 1934, Victor Jules Bergeron Jr. opened Hinky Dinks, the restaurant that would later evolve to launch the Trader Vic's franchise. The "Trader" portion of the business's name came from his first wife, who often commented on his willingness to trade goods and services for meals and drinks. Bergeron undertook a journey to learn about bartending and cocktails from masters of the craft hailing from New Orleans, to Cuba, to Don the Beachcomber, the original tiki bar.
Bergeron started decorating Hinky Dinks with tropical antiques and memorabilia two years after opening the restaurant, beginning its transformation into Trader Vic's. By 1944, the Mai Tai was born, tiki culture became their niche, and the business began to expand. In the 1950s, it partnered with Hilton, opening restaurants in their hotels across the country. Today, travelers can quench their thirst at the home of one of the most iconic cocktails anywhere from Atlanta, Georgia, to Bangkok, Thailand.
What to eat and drink at Trader Vic's
The Atlanta Trader Vic's has special significance for the business. Not only is it one of the few left in the country, it's also the only one in an American Hilton and the last one on these shores the founder helped design. It's become a haven for tiki enthusiasts and rum lovers alike, boasting an impressive range of options for the Caribbean liquor.
One thing to know about tiki bars is they were once regarded as fine dining. But the Atlanta Trader Vic's of today opts for a more laid back, but still high-end, feel. Bartenders and customers traded suits for Hawaiian shirts, and Mai Tais cost more than two dollars, but there are still plenty of tiki heads and tropical drinks to go around. Its dinner menu boasts everything from crispy prawns to full racks of smoked lamb, guaranteeing that anyone with a Caribbean food craving can find something to enjoy.
Trader Vic's maintains a lively atmosphere with music every Tuesday, $7 Mai Tais every Thursday, and seasonal events that offer a piece of Polynesia year round, like the Hulaween costume party. With great food and drinks, a beach-loving atmosphere, and a storied history in the world of cocktails, this location is a destination worth visiting whether you're an Atlanta native or just visiting the city.