The Tropical Hidden Gem Restaurant You Can Find Inside A Georgia Hotel

Atlanta may not have the beaches of Polynesia, but that won't stop people from enjoying tropical scenery during their stay. Trader Vic's is a luxury tiki bar and dining establishment tucked away in the downtown Hilton hotel. Since 1976, they've catered to those with a thirst for coconut cocktails and a hunger for fusion food. Customers dine and drink alongside imitation tribal masks and woven reed ceilings at the establishment credited for creating the original Mai Tai.

In 1934, Victor Jules Bergeron Jr. opened Hinky Dinks, the restaurant that would later evolve to launch the Trader Vic's franchise. The "Trader" portion of the business's name came from his first wife, who often commented on his willingness to trade goods and services for meals and drinks. Bergeron undertook a journey to learn about bartending and cocktails from masters of the craft hailing from New Orleans, to Cuba, to Don the Beachcomber, the original tiki bar.

Bergeron started decorating Hinky Dinks with tropical antiques and memorabilia two years after opening the restaurant, beginning its transformation into Trader Vic's. By 1944, the Mai Tai was born, tiki culture became their niche, and the business began to expand. In the 1950s, it partnered with Hilton, opening restaurants in their hotels across the country. Today, travelers can quench their thirst at the home of one of the most iconic cocktails anywhere from Atlanta, Georgia, to Bangkok, Thailand.