How Long Frozen Garlic Will Last When It's Peeled Vs Whole

Garlic is one of the most common aromatics used in savory recipes, and it's a great thing to have on hand for any cooking needs. But unless you're making a garlic confit, you likely aren't using a whole head of garlic and have some leftovers. While your first instinct may be to leave it in the fruit bowl on the counter with the rest of your produce, try sticking it in the freezer instead.

Garlic in all forms is perfectly suitable for freezing, but its form will affect how long the garlic lasts. A whole bulb or head of garlic can last up to six months when frozen, but peeled — or otherwise chopped — garlic will only last a few weeks. Regardless, whether you're sticking in the whole thing, just a few cloves, finely chopped bits, or even a pre-sautéed mixture with butter, your garlic will freeze as long as it's in a safe container. You can use a freezer or Ziploc bag, a mason jar, or a sealed, airtight storage container, and they will all keep your garlic fresh — you'll simply want to check for any odd smells or textures once the garlic is thawed, just in case.