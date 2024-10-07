Why You Should Finish Steak With Flaky Salt

There are a myriad of different types of salt out there, and navigating them can be a little daunting. But while coarse kosher salt remains the best type of salt to season your steaks with, you can elevate your dish by using a finishing salt to, well, finish things off — and nothing quite beats good old-fashioned flaky salt. These delicate crystals are the perfect way to take your steak to new heights.

There are several reasons why flaky salt is so prized by chefs and home cooks alike. Its crystalline structure allows it to adhere to food much better than regular old table salt, meaning it also sticks to your tongue, delivering powerful little crunchy punches of seasoning. Because it holds its shape when sprinkled on steak, it enhances flavor while providing a subtle contrast between the salt pockets and the meat's natural flavors. When flaky salt dissolves, it does so more evenly, providing great penetrative seasoning and a really full, clean, and delicate salty flavor that enhances your steak without overpowering it.

You might worry that the sheer amount of salt on your steak could become too overpowering — but don't. Most of the seasoning you apply immediately before cooking will inevitably wash off in the pan anyway, so be generous with your sprinkling.