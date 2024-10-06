The Best Way To Store And Reheat Tamales
Even following a basic tamale recipe is a pretty labor-intensive process, so it makes sense to prepare a large batch at once. That also means you need to store them properly so all that hard work doesn't go to waste. For guidance on the best way to do this, Food Republic spoke to Jorge Guzmán, the chef and owner of Minneapolis, Minnesota restaurants Petite León and Chilango, and a James Beard Award finalist.
Tamales have a built-in wrapping by design, which helps keep them moist and fresh. "The key to storing is keeping them in their husks or leaves," Guzmán said. However, you still need to add another layer of protection. For Guzmán, heavy-duty, zip-top plastic bags like these ones are the way to go, whether you're storing tamales in the refrigerator or freezer. Another tip from Guzmán: "When in the fridge[,] I usually put two paper towels on either side of the bag to help with moisture."
Be sure to label the bags of tamales with the date and the filling. You want to avoid the surprise of biting into a sweet tamale laced with homemade dulce de leche when you were actually craving a savory one stuffed with shredded chicken in a tangy tomatillo salsa.
How to reheat tamales
Steaming is the best way to both cook and reheat tamales, even without a steamer basket. "At Chilango, one of my restaurants, we set up a steamer at a gentle simmer and reheat them that way," chef Jorge Guzmán explained. Tamales straight from the fridge will take about 15 minutes to warm through, while frozen ones will need closer to 30 minutes.
Guzmán also told Food Republic that a microwave can be a great way to reheat tamales. Just wrap them in a wet paper towel and place them on a microwave-safe plate. He recommends zapping them for 30 seconds to a minute and a half. For frozen tamales, it's best to let them thaw in the fridge first. Otherwise, they may reheat unevenly, and could dry out if you have to microwave them for a longer period of time.