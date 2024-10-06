How To Properly Store Cut Zucchini For Maximum Freshness

The zucchini (or courgette) is a special vegetable to have in your kitchen. It's soft, dense, spongey, juicy, and so versatile: It can be stuffed and turned into cheesy mushroom zucchini boats, deep-fried into crisp zucchini fries, or sliced into hydration-boosting zoodles for pasta night. However, the squash can also quickly become limp and soggy if it isn't stored well after cutting, and who wants that?

The best way to store cut zucchini is to place it in an airtight container and pop it into the crisper drawer of the refrigerator. Make sure to line the container with a paper towel, though, as this will help soak up any excess moisture. That said, there are some more things to keep in mind here.

For one, vegetables are more susceptible to bacterial growth and spoilage once they are cut. This is why sliced zucchini has a considerably shorter shelf life than a whole squash. Whereas whole zucchini can last for anywhere between one to two weeks in the fridge, once sliced, your courgette will only stay fresh for four or five days. Additionally, while you can store cut zucchini, shredded zoodles are a different story: These spiral ribbons don't keep well in the fridge, and should be used up as quickly as possible.