How To Properly Store Cut Zucchini For Maximum Freshness
The zucchini (or courgette) is a special vegetable to have in your kitchen. It's soft, dense, spongey, juicy, and so versatile: It can be stuffed and turned into cheesy mushroom zucchini boats, deep-fried into crisp zucchini fries, or sliced into hydration-boosting zoodles for pasta night. However, the squash can also quickly become limp and soggy if it isn't stored well after cutting, and who wants that?
The best way to store cut zucchini is to place it in an airtight container and pop it into the crisper drawer of the refrigerator. Make sure to line the container with a paper towel, though, as this will help soak up any excess moisture. That said, there are some more things to keep in mind here.
For one, vegetables are more susceptible to bacterial growth and spoilage once they are cut. This is why sliced zucchini has a considerably shorter shelf life than a whole squash. Whereas whole zucchini can last for anywhere between one to two weeks in the fridge, once sliced, your courgette will only stay fresh for four or five days. Additionally, while you can store cut zucchini, shredded zoodles are a different story: These spiral ribbons don't keep well in the fridge, and should be used up as quickly as possible.
Consider freezing your cut zucchini
If you have leftover cut zucchini that needs to be stored for longer than a few days, consider freezing the courgette. This is an especially good idea if you have extra zoodles — they may not fare well in the refrigerator, but you can safely store them in the freezer for months!
The first step here is to blanch the zucchini before you freeze it. This will help the squash retain some of its color, flavor, and texture in the frigid temperatures, while also preserving its nutrients. Dry it thoroughly, place it in a single layer on a tray, and slide it into the freezer. Once the slices, cubes, or zoodles look frozen solid, transfer them into an airtight plastic bag. You can then place the bag back in the freezer, where the cut zucchini will stay fresh for about three months.
When it's time to cook, transfer the vegetable to the refrigerator to thaw overnight, or give it a few seconds in the microwave at half power, if you want it to defrost sooner. Don't be alarmed if you notice extra liquid floating in the bag as the courgette thaws — this is perfectly normal. That said, frozen zucchini does have a slightly softer texture, so don't expect a lot of fresh crunch. This isn't always a bad thing, though: Just use the squash in cooked or baked dishes where its texture won't be a dealbreaker.