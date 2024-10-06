It Only Takes One Ingredient To Upgrade A Box Of Tuna Helper

Putting a box of Betty Crocker's Tuna Helper to work can be a huge timesaver on a busy weeknight, and if you're looking for a way to doctor it, there's an equally speedy way to do just that. All you need to do to jazz it up is sprinkle in a bit of garlic, and you can take the dish up a notch with nearly no effort.

To do it, simply shake in some garlic powder or drop in minced garlic. You can use the jarred variety, but fresh is usually better when it comes to aromatics. Simply use a microplane or grater to shave the garlic straight into the pan with the other ingredients. Or, if you're turning it into tuna pasta salad, you can mix the powder or minced pieces in with the cold ingredients.

If you really want to dial up the flavor and have a little more time (or already have it handy), try stirring in roasted garlic when cooking. Roasted garlic works perfectly in tuna salad, so its subtle sweetness is bound to elevate Tuna Helper, too.