It Only Takes One Ingredient To Upgrade A Box Of Tuna Helper
Putting a box of Betty Crocker's Tuna Helper to work can be a huge timesaver on a busy weeknight, and if you're looking for a way to doctor it, there's an equally speedy way to do just that. All you need to do to jazz it up is sprinkle in a bit of garlic, and you can take the dish up a notch with nearly no effort.
To do it, simply shake in some garlic powder or drop in minced garlic. You can use the jarred variety, but fresh is usually better when it comes to aromatics. Simply use a microplane or grater to shave the garlic straight into the pan with the other ingredients. Or, if you're turning it into tuna pasta salad, you can mix the powder or minced pieces in with the cold ingredients.
If you really want to dial up the flavor and have a little more time (or already have it handy), try stirring in roasted garlic when cooking. Roasted garlic works perfectly in tuna salad, so its subtle sweetness is bound to elevate Tuna Helper, too.
Other ways to upgrade Betty Crocker Tuna Helper
From Fettucine Alfredo and Creamy Pasta to Tetrazzini, Cheesy Pasta, and Creamy Broccoli, there are plenty of Tuna Helper flavors to choose from. There are also lots of ways to dress any of them up in addition to garlic. If you're looking for other spices or herbs you can easily shake into it, try dill, paprika, or coriander. Or, reach for spice blends like Cajun seasoning, herbs de Provence, or a Moroccan spice blend — all of which pair well with tuna. You can also experiment with less common spices to put your own signature spin on Tuna Helper.
For a boost of nutrients, you can also toss in some veggies. For a truly elevated take, channel the flavors of Niçoise salad by tossing in green beans, olives, or capers and garnishing with diced tomatoes and artichoke hearts. Or, simply pour in cooked mixed vegetables, mushrooms, or peas once the rest of the dish is complete.
If you're searching for more ideas, look no further than an upscale tuna noodle casserole recipe for inspiration. Shave in some lemon zest and garnish with parsley for a pop of color and panko bread crumbs for a touch of crunchy texture. Finally, if you can't get enough cheese in your life, try adding a dollop or two of cream cheese while cooking — or finish with a sprinkle of parmesan, shredded mozzarella, or cheddar.