What To Know Before You Substitute Milk With Evaporated Milk

Versatile and shelf-stable, evaporated milk is good for so much more than tres leches cake. It is great to have on hand when you need a hit of creamy dairy in sweet and savory recipes, and it can even stand in for regular milk. So the next time you reach into the fridge, only to find your carton of milk has spoiled, head to your pantry instead of back to the grocery store.

However, it is important to note that evaporated milk cannot stand in as a one-to-one swap for regular milk, because it is more concentrated. To make it, milk is cooked down until more than half of the water evaporates out, leaving behind a product that is slightly more viscous and has a rich, milky flavor. But you may be asking: Wouldn't this richer taste and texture make baked goods even better? Actually, the higher fat content and amount of caramelized lactose in evaporated milk affects how breads, cakes, and more come together. The result of a one-to-one swap will be denser, harder, and overly browned. As such, you need to dilute evaporated milk to properly use it as a substitute.

For a standard 12-ounce can of evaporated milk, add anywhere from 12 to 18 ounces of water. The end product won't have a flavor and consistency that makes you want a tall glass alongside irresistible oatmeal cookies, but it is perfect to use in recipes like oatmeal, coffee, soups, and baked goods (so long as they're not too complicated).