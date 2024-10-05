The Italian Origins Of The Pacific Northwest's Iconic Walla Walla Onions

Folks from Washington go hard for the Walla Walla sweet onion. In fact, it became the state's official vegetable in 2007. But the beginnings of this particular allium go far beyond the Pacific Northwest — across an ocean or two, in fact.

The seed for the onion that would eventually become the Walla Walla sweet came from Corsica, an island in the Mediterranean Sea. Though Corsica is located just west of Italy and has strong Italian cultural influences from previous Roman, Pisan, and Genoese rulers, the region has been under French control since 1769. In the late 1800s, a French soldier named Peter Pieri brought this onion seed from Corsica to Walla Walla, Washington. There, Italian immigrants who had established themselves in the agricultural industry began growing it.

The ability of this variety — known as the French onion at the time — to withstand tough winter conditions made it particularly popular. To make it even more desirable, farmers in the region cultivated only the sweetest, largest, and roundest onions for replanting. Italian farmers John Arbini and Tony Locati are particularly well-known for their selective breeding that helped to make the Walla Walla sweet onion what it is, and it was Caroline Arbini who is said to have coined the name in the 1960s.