Our Favorite Store-Bought Alfredo Sauce Is Absolutely Worth The Higher Price

When you're craving a big bowl of pasta with creamy white sauce but don't feel up to making a homemade fettuccine Alfredo, store-bought sauce will do the job just fine. But with so many nearly identical jars on the grocery store shelf, how do you know which one is the best? Some frugal cooks may just go for the cheapest option, but to find the sauce that's best for both your wallet and taste buds, Food Republic ranked store-bought Alfredo sauces and named one jar the absolute best.

Taking the crown is Rao's Homemade Alfredo Sauce, which you can find at most chain grocery stores. Even though this brand is on the more expensive side (depending on your store and location, a 15-ounce jar can range from about $6 to $9), we think it's worth the price.

Rao's had the best flavor of all the Alfredo sauces we sampled, with black and white pepper, parmesan and Romano cheeses, and sea salt. Because it's made with light cream, the sauce isn't as thick as some others, but it still smothers the noodles effectively. The savory taste, creamy texture, and saltiness are all there, making this the perfect Alfredo. However, if you're looking for a slightly cheaper pasta sauce, try our second-place pick: Classico Creamy Alfredo Sauce, which retails between $3 and $5.