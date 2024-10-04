Add One Staple Condiment To Your Steak Sauce For A Spicy Upgrade

From buttery béarnaise to punchy peppercorn, there are so many sauces that can boost a steak meal — and sweet, salty, and tangy steak sauce is a classic. But if you want to spice up the dish, it's well worth adding sriracha. The hot Thai sauce is bursting with tasty ingredients such as chili peppers, garlic, and vinegar, as well as containing sugar and salt for a sweet-savory balance. The flavor both complements and enhances steak sauce, which often includes the likes of ketchup, mustard, vinegar, Worcestershire sauce, and seasoning.

You don't need much of the bright red hot sauce to add a fiery tang to steak sauce. Just add a tablespoon of sriracha to a cup of ketchup along with a couple tablespoons of Worcestershire if you're making your own, or mix it into store-bought steak sauce.Add another teaspoon of sriracha if you want more heat. Brush the sauce onto the steak before cooking, and keep some back to serve alongside. If you can't get hold of the original, try an alternative to sriracha such as harissa paste or peri peri sauce.

For a different flavor profile, combine sriracha with other styles of steak sauce. Add ¼ cup of the tangy condiment to a cup of barbecue sauce to make a deliciously hot and smoky baste for steak. Sriracha also works beautifully in a creamy butter sauce to spoon over cooked beef; add some white miso for extra umami depth.