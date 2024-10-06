The Cooking Method That Turns Fish Bones Into A Tasty Snack

Zero-waste cooking is en vogue. From chef Fergus Henderson — the grandaddy of nose-to-tail eating, whose iconic St. JOHN restaurant is famous for using often-overlooked parts of animals — to the thriftiest of home kitchens, people are making the absolute most of their ingredients now more than ever. For most, this extends about as far as making stock from the remains of a chicken or tossing prawn heads into a pot for a flavorful fish stock. But that's only the beginning when it comes to making the most of your kitchen scraps. For one of the finest no-waste recipes, look to Japan — specifically, the popular izakaya dish of deep-fried fish bones.

To Western palates, the idea of eating fish bones might seem unfamiliar, especially since many people spend so much time ensuring that they remove all the bones from their fillets. But in the Eastern hemisphere, they're a common bar snack. It's easy to see why — crunchy, salty, packed with umami, but light and fresh, they're the perfect accompaniment to a cold beer. They're easy to make at home, too. All it takes is a few minutes in piping-hot oil until they're golden brown and shatteringly crisp. Then, drain them and hit them with a generous amount of salt (or any other seasonings you prefer — MSG is a fantastic way to bring out the best of that fishy flavor). You'll have a crunchy snack that's perfect on its own, doused in soy sauce or vinegar, or even dipped in homemade tartar sauce.