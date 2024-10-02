The Biggest Mistake People Make When Assembling Macarons

With its vibrant colors and delicate texture, the macaron (to be clear, not the macaroon) is an icon of any pastry shop display. If you give in to the tempting hues and order one — or more likely, a handful — you'll experience the addictive combination of a sugary, crisp shell and a fruity jam or frosting filling. But many ambitious home bakers know that the road to perfect macarons is a perilous one, paved with cracked shells and fillings that refuse to set. And even if your pieces come together, it's easy to fall at the final hurdle — because mistakes can still be made during assembly, according to Sarah Fennel, the author of "Sweet Tooth."

It comes down to delicacy. The biggest mistake Fennel sees in macaron assembly is too much force when putting the halves together, which will affect the amount of filling the eater gets.

"You really want to make sure that you leave enough space with your frosting so that when people bite into it there's a thick layer of frosting," Fennel told Food Republic. "So just make sure that you don't push down those macarons a lot."