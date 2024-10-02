The Biggest Mistake People Make When Assembling Macarons
With its vibrant colors and delicate texture, the macaron (to be clear, not the macaroon) is an icon of any pastry shop display. If you give in to the tempting hues and order one — or more likely, a handful — you'll experience the addictive combination of a sugary, crisp shell and a fruity jam or frosting filling. But many ambitious home bakers know that the road to perfect macarons is a perilous one, paved with cracked shells and fillings that refuse to set. And even if your pieces come together, it's easy to fall at the final hurdle — because mistakes can still be made during assembly, according to Sarah Fennel, the author of "Sweet Tooth."
It comes down to delicacy. The biggest mistake Fennel sees in macaron assembly is too much force when putting the halves together, which will affect the amount of filling the eater gets.
"You really want to make sure that you leave enough space with your frosting so that when people bite into it there's a thick layer of frosting," Fennel told Food Republic. "So just make sure that you don't push down those macarons a lot."
Treat your macarons delicately to avoid cracking
The gentle touch Sarah Fennel suggests for assembly won't just ensure your filling stays thick and intact; it will also help preserve the crispy shell. Macaron shells are notoriously challenging — far too many batches come out cracked or lumpy. Frankly, there's a lot that can cause the crack, but there are some common culprits to avoid.
Often, a cracked shell will be the result of an oven that's too hot. Your dial won't always be accurate, so using an oven thermometer is essential for ensuring an even bake (and convection ovens and macarons aren't a good combo). The meringue in the batter is also extra finicky, and if you under- or over-whip it, the structural integrity of the shell will be compromised — so make sure to check out Fennel's stirring tips for perfect macarons. Before the shells even reach the oven, though, you have to let them rest and form a skin — if they didn't rest long enough or your kitchen was too humid, cracking is inevitable. While they're resting, you should also pop those air bubbles (first by banging the pan on the counter, then manually popping with a toothpick, if necessary). Otherwise, those bubbles can pop in the oven, which will mess up the shell.
Once your perfect shells exit the oven, don't forget that gentle assembly. Good macarons have halves and fillings that work together (if you're looking for harmonious ideas, Fennel suggests chocolate macarons with peanut butter frosting, or cinnamon with salted caramel).