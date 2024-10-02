Boost Boxed Brownie Mix With A Jarred Ingredient You Might Not Expect

In the event you're feeling like your boxed brownies are perhaps lacking that certain je ne sais quoi, we have a suggestion. Just sit down before reading the next line, because the secret to turning those lackluster brownies into a culinary masterpiece might be hiding in your pantry as jarred prunes. Yes, you read that right. Those wrinkly little gems, often relegated to the "healthy snack" section of your grocery store, are about to become your new best baking friend — or dare we say, your BBF.

While prunes may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking of brownies, their unique properties actually make them a game-changer in baking. Prunes are naturally sweet and packed with moisture, making them an excellent substitute for refined sugars and fats. When you incorporate prune puree into your brownie mix, you can reduce the amount of sugar by up to one-third, while still achieving that rich, decadent flavor we all crave.

The most effective way to use prunes in your brownie mix is to blend jarred prunes with a bit of water until smooth, creating a puree. Replace one large egg with a quarter cup of this puree, or substitute it for some of the sugar and fat in your favorite recipe. The result? Brownies that are delicious and just as satisfying.