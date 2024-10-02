Boost Boxed Brownie Mix With A Jarred Ingredient You Might Not Expect
In the event you're feeling like your boxed brownies are perhaps lacking that certain je ne sais quoi, we have a suggestion. Just sit down before reading the next line, because the secret to turning those lackluster brownies into a culinary masterpiece might be hiding in your pantry as jarred prunes. Yes, you read that right. Those wrinkly little gems, often relegated to the "healthy snack" section of your grocery store, are about to become your new best baking friend — or dare we say, your BBF.
While prunes may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking of brownies, their unique properties actually make them a game-changer in baking. Prunes are naturally sweet and packed with moisture, making them an excellent substitute for refined sugars and fats. When you incorporate prune puree into your brownie mix, you can reduce the amount of sugar by up to one-third, while still achieving that rich, decadent flavor we all crave.
The most effective way to use prunes in your brownie mix is to blend jarred prunes with a bit of water until smooth, creating a puree. Replace one large egg with a quarter cup of this puree, or substitute it for some of the sugar and fat in your favorite recipe. The result? Brownies that are delicious and just as satisfying.
The value of prunes beyond the brownie
Now that you've recovered from the shock of adding prunes to your next batch of brownies, we're here to tell you — don't stop there! Prunes can enhance a wide range of baked goods.
The moisture and natural sweetness that prunes bring to your brownies work equally well in muffins. They pair especially well with flavors like cinnamon, ginger, and chocolate. We recommend incorporating prune puree into your recipes for bran muffins, oat bran muffins, or even chocolate chip muffins.
Prunes also make a wonderful pairing with several cookie recipes, and at the top of that list are oatmeal cookies. Combine your prune puree with oats and almond butter to create a chewy, nutritious cookie. Once again, the prunes act as a natural sweetener and texture enhancer, making these cookies perfect for snacking on the go.
Kick your next cinnamon streusel coffee cake up a notch by adding prunes. Their versatility plays a key role here, as they can be used in various forms — chopped, whole, or as puree — allowing for some experimentation with textures and flavors. For example, finely diced prunes can be soaked in hot water before adding them to the batter, resulting in a much softer texture. So, enough of all those digestive health jokes! Prunes are a versatile and delicious culinary aid, not to be overlooked in that capacity henceforth.