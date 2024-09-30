How Far In Advance You Can Make Candy Apples Before They Go Bad

Few things symbolize fall as clearly as candy apples. These treats are staples of county fairs and Halloween parties, but they can just as easily be made at home for any occasion. The good news is that candy apples can be made up to one week in advance of eating, though there are steps to take to ensure the best quality by the time of consumption.

Candy apples are just apples encased in melted sugar, but while they have a straightforward recipe, they need to be stored well to minimize any quality degradation. The concern is that the hole made by the inserted stick allows for air exposure, which can limit freshness. However, this can be mitigated with proper insulation. First, make sure to completely cover the apple and part of the stick with the melted candy coating. When the candy layer hardens, it will seal everything inside. This alone should be enough to prevent oxidation. For added protection, seal the treats in airtight containers or, even better, wrap the apple in plastic, tying it tightly where the stick and apple meet.

If you need to prepare them ahead of time, candy apples will keep in the refrigerator for around five to seven days with little to no change in quality. Ultimately, they can be refrigerated for up to two weeks, but some loss of freshness is almost certain during that time. Still, even slightly bruised apples are safe to eat.