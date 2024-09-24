Why You Might Start To See A Shortage Of Bananas At The Grocery Store

Bananas are immensely popular in the United States: Research conducted by the USDA found that bananas were the number one most popular fresh fruit purchased in America in 2021. Data from the Mayo Clinic also shows that the average American eats 27 pounds of bananas in one year. The potential strike among dock workers greatly impacts bananas because they are not native to the U.S., limiting its ability to grow them en masse. The country that produces the most bananas is actually India, followed by China, though the bananas found in America are most often imported from tropical countries like Guatemala, Ecuador, or Costa Rica.

If the workers do strike, there will be no one to accept and transport the crates of fruit being imported to U.S. soil, which will likely lead to spoilage and a massive loss of profit for produce importers. The loss to the U.S. economy from a week-long strike could climb up to $7.5 billion (via The Orange County Register).

If you do happen to find a bunch of bananas at the store in the coming weeks, consider checking out the best way to store bananas without bruising and freeze them if you can't finish them — it could be a little while before you spot them again and get to whip up some smoothies and three-ingredient banana bread.