For those days when you snoozed your alarm one too many times, you'll need an easy, reliable lunch recipe to fall back on. Allow us to make a suggestion: Make a tuna mayo rice bowl.

With only three ingredients, you're covering a lot of bases. With the rice, you get a filling, starchy carb that will provide a quick source of energy. Then, adding in a can of tuna can provide a whopping 29 grams of protein, which is crucial to keeping your body functioning well and leaves you feeling satiated. Just make sure you get one of the top canned tuna brands. Lastly, the mayo — now, you might think mayo doesn't add much flavor, but in this dish, it's what binds all the ingredients together into one spoonful of goodness (not to mention adds much-needed moisture). We suggest using the brand that wins the condiment game: kewpie mayo. It's extra rich thanks to exclusively using egg yolks.

Not only is this meal fast and filling, but it's budget-friendly as well. You can find most cans of tuna for about $1, buy a two-pound bag of rice for only $2, and grab a $6 container of kewpie mayonnaise next time you're at the grocery store.

So, there you have it: a balanced lunch in less than five minutes. And yes, while cooking fresh rice can take about 20 minutes, we suggest pre-cooking some the night before or using an instant microwavable packet for ultimate convenience.