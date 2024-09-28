What Is Cod Milt And How Do You Eat It?

"Milt" is a term you may have never heard before — and to understand what it is, you can think of it as a counterpart to caviar. There are many longstanding myths about caviar, but in essence, it is salt-cured eggs from female fish, and is also referred to as roe or hard roe. Milt is the male version: fish sperm encapsulated in a thin membranous sac. It has a soft texture that's described as similar to cream cheese, and is also known as soft roe.

Milt can be harvested from fugu (puffer fish), anglerfish, monkfish, squid, and salmon, but by far the most common source for it is cod. Cod milt is consumed throughout Asia, and in Japan, it is considered a delicacy. The Japanese name for milt is shirako (meaning "white children"), and the cod version is known as tara shirako. Its appearance, texture, and taste have been compared to oysters or brains, which share a similar creamy and fatty quality (the latter was put to good use in Salvador Dalí's surreal avocado toast recipe).

Milt from different fish is a traditional food source in a wide variety of global cuisines. In Italy, tuna fish sperm is called lattume and is served with pasta. In Russia, herring milt is pickled and goes by the name moloka, and in British cooking, it's breaded and deep-fried and served on toast (it can also be pan fried in butter ). In Jewish and Polish cuisine, herring sperm is made into kratsborsht, a sauce that's served with salad or fish.