What's The Difference Between Ponzu Sauce And Yuzu?

You may have had ponzu sauce at a Japanese restaurant before, but the telltale sign of traditionally-made ponzu is the taste of yuzu. Yuzu is an Asian fruit belonging to the citrus family, which looks like a smaller lemon with rough, bumpy skin. Its flavor runs the gamut of notes found within that particular fruit group, and is often described as a cross of a tart lemon and a sweet orange, or even grapefruit with a touch of lime and tangerine. The fruit grows well in colder climates and is used for beverages, sauces, marinades, and more in Japanese cuisine — including the famous ponzu sauce.

Ponzu recipes have many slight variations, but its base ingredients are simple. It almost always uses a mixture of soy sauce plus yuzu juice, or juice from a similarly-flavored fruit such as lemon or sudachi, a Japanese citrus. The sauce also often contains rice wine vinegar, mirin (rice wine), and/or dashi (stock made with fish flakes and kelp). Its taste can be compared to a saltier balsamic vinegar or a tart and citrusy soy sauce.

When grocery shopping, you may see sauces labeled "yuzu ponzu sauce" or simply "yuzu sauce". If the product looks like ponzu under another name, it's likely a good pick, as you can be sure that yuzu is the citrus of choice in that particular ponzu.