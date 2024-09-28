The Plastic Bag Trick For Extra Smooth Guacamole
If you love a smooth and creamy guacamole but struggle to achieve it by mashing avocados manually, this trick is a game changer. Simply place your peeled avocados into a sealable plastic bag and squish it with your hands. Containing the ingredients in a bag ensures that everything can get equally smooth, and it leaves minimal cleanup afterward.
All of your ingredients remain the same. Chop up any onions, peppers, tomatoes, or anything else you like – like game-changing chili crisp – and add them into the bag after your first round of squishing the plain avocado. This will still work even if your avocado hasn't fully ripened yet, and it's much easier to mash harder avocados this way than with a fork in a bowl — we've all been there. Lemon or lime juice will still incorporate well, and the result will be a smooth dip ready for any occasion. This method also allows you to make large amounts of guac in a shorter time span than the traditional fork, potato masher, or mortar and pestle (aka molcajete).
To serve, simply cut one of the bag's corners and pipe out the guac. You certainly can just scoop it out, but piping lets you live out your "MasterChef" dreams and create meticulous swirls, perfect for party appetizers. Arguably the best part about this method is the cleanup — there isn't any. Once you're out of guacamole, you can just toss the bag, making this trick simple from start to finish.
Tips to preserve guacamole
Guacamole can absolutely be frozen, perfect for meal prep and avoiding food waste. When making guac in a plastic bag, transfer the dip to another container, making sure it's fully sealed. Technically you can just seal the cut corner, but when freezing food, total insulation is what ensures quality (per the USDA). Write the date on the container, so you don't forget, and your guac will remain good for up to three months.
If possible, try to freeze guac without the extras like tomatoes and onions. These veggies have high water content and tend to lose their structure when frozen. Keep in mind that the longer you freeze guacamole, the more flavor it will lose, but this can be salvaged with fresh add-ins. After thawing, add the fillers and the dip will taste as good as new. Transfer the frozen guacamole to the refrigerator to defrost overnight, and you'll be dipping happily by morning.
Refrigerating guacamole is also very doable. There are some handy tips to keep your guac gorgeous, namely to add a thin layer of olive oil, lime juice, or water on top to prevent browning. This liquid barrier stops contact between the dip and air, which is what causes the color change through oxidation. For extra freshness, seal the container either with a lid or plastic wrap. Your dip will stay fresh for up to four days with minimal flavor change in that time.