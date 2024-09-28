The Plastic Bag Trick For Extra Smooth Guacamole

If you love a smooth and creamy guacamole but struggle to achieve it by mashing avocados manually, this trick is a game changer. Simply place your peeled avocados into a sealable plastic bag and squish it with your hands. Containing the ingredients in a bag ensures that everything can get equally smooth, and it leaves minimal cleanup afterward.

All of your ingredients remain the same. Chop up any onions, peppers, tomatoes, or anything else you like – like game-changing chili crisp – and add them into the bag after your first round of squishing the plain avocado. This will still work even if your avocado hasn't fully ripened yet, and it's much easier to mash harder avocados this way than with a fork in a bowl — we've all been there. Lemon or lime juice will still incorporate well, and the result will be a smooth dip ready for any occasion. This method also allows you to make large amounts of guac in a shorter time span than the traditional fork, potato masher, or mortar and pestle (aka molcajete).

To serve, simply cut one of the bag's corners and pipe out the guac. You certainly can just scoop it out, but piping lets you live out your "MasterChef" dreams and create meticulous swirls, perfect for party appetizers. Arguably the best part about this method is the cleanup — there isn't any. Once you're out of guacamole, you can just toss the bag, making this trick simple from start to finish.