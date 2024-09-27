Upgrade Boxed Cake Mix With An Easy And Fresh Ingredient

When you want a slice of homemade cake, but don't have enough time or ingredients to make your own, boxed cake mix can help you create a worthwhile alternative. While there are several ingredients that will take your boxed cake mix to another level – such as vanilla extract, spices, and instant coffee — try incorporating fresh berries for a vibrant dessert with bright flavor. While there are countless homemade cake recipes that include fresh fruit, such as light and airy Chantilly cake with berries, adding fruit to boxed cake proves to be extra convenient and gives the dessert a more refreshing flavor.

To follow the simplest route, prepare the cake mix as directed and then combine the berries with a bit of flour before folding the fruit directly into the batter. The added flour will help prevent berries from sinking to the bottom of your cake pan. Alternatively, bulk up prepared batter with a denser dairy product like sour cream to make it thicker, which keeps berries evenly suspended without the addition of flour.

To any standard cake mix, prepare as directed, but omit the water and add one cup of sour cream, some lemon juice and zest, and a small amount of sugar. The inclusion of sour cream and citrus juice amplifies their refreshing taste. Finish by folding in strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and so on. And mixing the fruit into the batter isn't the only way to make a noteworthy berry-infused boxed cake.