Martha Stewart's Thanksgiving Plans Are A Bit Unusual This Year

Martha Stewart has been giving out tips, tricks, and advice for creating picture-perfect Thanksgiving meals for years. It's no wonder she's dubbed the Queen of Thanksgiving with all the turkey, pie, and fixing recipes she's written. But this year she wants to spend the holiday a little differently — instead of being in the kitchen, she hopes to be traveling. In an exclusive interview with Daily Meal, Stewart said she has not started planning any Thanksgiving menus for this year because she wants to take a family trip to Rome.

"My grandchildren travel with me a lot, and their mother. But we go on very exotic vacations, but they have not yet been to Rome, and they are really anxious to see Rome," Stewart told Daily Meal. "I want to take them to the Vatican while this Pope is in residence, and we're going to have, I hope, a wonderful trip to Rome."

It's not the first time the cookbook author hasn't hosted the Thanksgiving feast. Last year, Stewart canceled her own get-together, due to a dwindling guest count and also just feeling "turkeyed out." Having made nearly 20 turkeys in the weeks leading up to Thanksgiving, we would probably all feel the same way. Instead, Stewart celebrated the holiday at another friend's gathering.