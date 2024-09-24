The Simple Reason Potatoes Are Actually Considered Vegetables

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and it's easy to see why — they're versatile, packed with nutrients like fiber, potassium, and vitamin C, and show up in everything from mashed potatoes to fries. In fact, the average American eats about 124 pounds of potatoes annually, making them the most consumed vegetable in the U.S. according to the USDA.

But, are they a veggie or a carb? It's an ongoing debate, but potatoes are technically vegetables because of one simple reason: They are the edible part of a plant's roots. However, they are often consumed in a meal in place of grains like bread or pasta, calling into question whether they should be considered produce at all. Potatoes also don't always have the best reputation as a healthy ingredient, largely because of unhealthy ways to cook them — like french fries, which are high in saturated fats and sodium. However, potatoes are very nutritious on their own.

Last year, the debate heated up again as the U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee discussed the 2025 American dietary guidelines, floating the hypothetical scenario of reclassifying potatoes as grains. Soon after, 14 senators signed a letter in opposition, especially harping on the nutritional benefits of potatoes and their relatively low cost, which has implications for many students and low-income families.