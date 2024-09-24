The Clever Trick You Need To Store Marshmallows And Keep Them Soft
How many times have you ventured into your pantry looking for a half-used bag of marshmallows only to find hard and stale leftovers? Whether you're making Alton Brown's double-marshmallow Rice Krispies treats or folding these treats into another popular dessert, you want to ensure the marshmallows you're using are nice and soft. Luckily, with the help of sliced bread, leftover store-bought marshmallows are guaranteed to stay fresh for longer than expected. By placing a single slice of white sandwich bread and leftover marshmallows together into a resealable bag, you're sure to protect their soft and spongy texture. Yet, what is it about bread that makes this unconventional hack so successful?
Given what marshmallows are made of, there's a reason why these sweet pillowy snacks tend to dry out over time. Most conventional marshmallows are composed of sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, and water. While water is a key component in creating a whipped sugary foam that results in perfectly soft marshmallows, intermittent exposure to outside air causes this water to evaporate. Fortunately, when placed in an enclosed container with sliced bread, dried marshmallows are able to soak up bread's added moisture, which in turn, brings these springy treats back to life. Luckily, with a little mindfulness, a slice of moisture-rich bread, and an air-tight container, you can safeguard your next bag of marshmallows from a dried-out fate.
Factors to keep in mind when preserving marshmallows with bread
Before testing this hack, it's important to note that using sliced bread to keep marshmallows soft shouldn't be considered a long-term solution. After all, bread is a perishable food and should only be used until your marshmallows have re-softened. Check on your marshmallows after 24 hours. If the consistency hasn't changed, wait another day or two.
Even though this hack seems simple enough, there are a few tips worth remembering. First off, choose a soft, fresh bread that holds a good deal of moisture. A mild-flavored everyday sandwich bread is recommended, with unused heels a great option. Avoid bread loaves with added ingredients that could alter the flavor of your marshmallows such as cranberries, nuts, or herbs.
Once your marshmallows have noticeably sprung back to life, remove the bread and use these renewed treats to make marshmallow fluff with one extra ingredient or at-home s'mores. To retain marshmallows' spongy texture, keep them stored in a resealable plastic bag. For additional shelf-life, store your sealed bag of mallows in the freezer — just be sure you take out the slice of bread first.