The Clever Trick You Need To Store Marshmallows And Keep Them Soft

How many times have you ventured into your pantry looking for a half-used bag of marshmallows only to find hard and stale leftovers? Whether you're making Alton Brown's double-marshmallow Rice Krispies treats or folding these treats into another popular dessert, you want to ensure the marshmallows you're using are nice and soft. Luckily, with the help of sliced bread, leftover store-bought marshmallows are guaranteed to stay fresh for longer than expected. By placing a single slice of white sandwich bread and leftover marshmallows together into a resealable bag, you're sure to protect their soft and spongy texture. Yet, what is it about bread that makes this unconventional hack so successful?

Given what marshmallows are made of, there's a reason why these sweet pillowy snacks tend to dry out over time. Most conventional marshmallows are composed of sugar, corn syrup, gelatin, and water. While water is a key component in creating a whipped sugary foam that results in perfectly soft marshmallows, intermittent exposure to outside air causes this water to evaporate. Fortunately, when placed in an enclosed container with sliced bread, dried marshmallows are able to soak up bread's added moisture, which in turn, brings these springy treats back to life. Luckily, with a little mindfulness, a slice of moisture-rich bread, and an air-tight container, you can safeguard your next bag of marshmallows from a dried-out fate.