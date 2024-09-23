How You Should Store Whole Beets So They Last Longer

Some root vegetables like potatoes and whole onions should not be stored in the fridge, because they stay fresh for longer when left on the counter instead. But that's not the case with beets. These earthy bulbs need a humid environment to stay crisp and juicy, and can quickly dry out without it. As a result, whole beets will only stay fresh for about four days when kept at room temperature.

Store them in the refrigerator, however, and beets will stay firm and plump for 10 days. You could even prolong their lifespan to three weeks, as it all depends on how well you store them. The golden rule for storing whole beets in the fridge is to not wash them, regardless of how dirty they are. While a moist environment is good, exposing the vegetable to water directly can cause mold, a food storage mistake you need to stop making. Instead, get straight into prepping them for storage.

If the beets still have greens on them, the first step is to chop most of the stem off — the greens spoil faster than the rest of the vegetable. Leave about an inch or two of the stem intact, so that the beet's purple juice doesn't bleed out when you cook it. Once that's done, you can store the beets loose in the crisper drawer. Popping them in airtight containers or plastic bags will only lock in moisture and cause them to spoil faster.