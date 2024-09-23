How You Should Store Whole Beets So They Last Longer
Some root vegetables like potatoes and whole onions should not be stored in the fridge, because they stay fresh for longer when left on the counter instead. But that's not the case with beets. These earthy bulbs need a humid environment to stay crisp and juicy, and can quickly dry out without it. As a result, whole beets will only stay fresh for about four days when kept at room temperature.
Store them in the refrigerator, however, and beets will stay firm and plump for 10 days. You could even prolong their lifespan to three weeks, as it all depends on how well you store them. The golden rule for storing whole beets in the fridge is to not wash them, regardless of how dirty they are. While a moist environment is good, exposing the vegetable to water directly can cause mold, a food storage mistake you need to stop making. Instead, get straight into prepping them for storage.
If the beets still have greens on them, the first step is to chop most of the stem off — the greens spoil faster than the rest of the vegetable. Leave about an inch or two of the stem intact, so that the beet's purple juice doesn't bleed out when you cook it. Once that's done, you can store the beets loose in the crisper drawer. Popping them in airtight containers or plastic bags will only lock in moisture and cause them to spoil faster.
Picking fresh beets will keep them around for longer
The key to making your beets last longer is to ensure that you're buying the freshest possible bulbs in the first place — no amount of proper storage can help a beet that's already on its way to spoilage. First, choose beets with the greens attached when you can, rather than those that are trimmed; these are the freshest bulbs that you can get. Plus, you can also gauge the state of the vegetable based on the leaves: If they look brown and wilted, the beet is likely already a few days too old.
Opt for medium-sized beets, as these will be neither too tender nor too hard, and then closely inspect their skins. They should be free of nicks, cuts, and blemishes, and shouldn't look wrinkly or shriveled up. You can always pick up the beet and feel its texture, as well: A fresh bulb will feel firm and smooth under your fingers. If the beet has a little bit of give, it most likely only has a day or two left before it starts to go bad. Rather than refrigerating older beets, you'll need to find the best way to cook them and use them up quickly. If the flesh gives way entirely and feels soggy and mushy, the veggie is already well past its prime. Don't hesitate to smell it, either: Beets have a deep earthy aroma, so don't pick ones that smell sour or odd in any way.