The Debated Scottish Origins Of Chicken Tikka Masala

One might assume that chicken tikka masala originated somewhere in Asia, perhaps in northern India, where rich tomato gravies with swirls of thick cream are common. But much like the competing stories surrounding its close cousin, butter chicken, chicken tikka masala's roots are also a cause of much contention.

According to a popular theory, the curry originated thousands of miles away from Asia, in Scotland. The legend goes that a hungry off-duty bus driver went knocking at the doors of a local restaurant in Glasgow called Shish Mahal in 1971. However, the chicken tikka that he ordered was too dry for his liking. Hoping to please his disgruntled customer, the restaurant's chef, Ali Ahmed Aslam, popped open a can of condensed tomato soup and drizzled it all over the meat along with more spices and cream.

So chicken tikka masala was born: A dish made by simmering a cream and tomato gravy with pieces of chicken tikka (skewers of boneless chicken that are marinated in yogurt and spices and then grilled in a tandoor, which is a clay oven). The curry has since become the national dish of England, beating the likes of beloved fish & chips in popularity. In fact, there was even a campaign to secure the European Union's protected geographical status for chicken tikka masala so that Glasgow would forever be recognized as its birthplace. However, that never came to fruition because chicken tikka masala's place of origin is far more obscure.