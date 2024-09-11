Where You Can Get A $13,000 Martini In The US

If you have a hankering for an interesting cocktail and an extra 13 grand to blow, you can now order a drink that perfectly fits the bill. At the famed Adalina restaurant, located in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood, guests can indulge in the $13,000 Marrow Martini. Surprisingly, the libation does not include an incredibly expensive and luxurious preparation of bone marrow, and while the base spirit is Clase Azul mezcal from San Luis Potosi, Mexico — which retails for more than $400 a bottle — that still doesn't fully justify the price. So what's in it? Bigin-Hime strawberries? The world's most expensive balsamic vinegar? Pure gold? Well, if you guessed the last one, you would be right.

Your pre-dinner drink comes with a 14 carat gold tennis necklace, complete with 120 diamonds weighing in at nine total carats. The company that makes the jewelry is called Marrow Fine — so no connection to the buttery, meaty delicacy. The martini itself was created by Colin Hofer, General Manager, Sommelier, and Wine Director at Adalina. At the head of the Italian eatery is Michelin-starred chef and former Top Chef contestant Soo Ahn.

The storefront for the Chicago location of Marrow Fine is actually located directly below Adalina, which perfectly sets the stage for the unique collaboration. Marrow Fine's founder Jillian Sassone said, "Each time I have visited Adalina, I'm blown away by every dish but also by the palpable energy and excitement in the restaurant," and that the Marrow Martini is "an extension of that excitement."