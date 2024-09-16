The Savory Addition For A Pop Of Tartness In Cornbread

Cornbread has long been an American classic, and for good reason. Freshly baked cornbread is a savory-sweet delight, bursting with flavor. The natural sweetness of the cornmeal combined with the saltiness of butter creates a satisfying contrast in every bite. Especially when baked in a skillet, the fluffy interior and crunchy edges deliver on every textural note you're craving.

But for a more layered cornbread with a hint of tart umami, there's an easy addition — sun-dried tomatoes. Mixing sun-dried tomatoes into your batter will give your cornbread a more Mediterranean flavor profile, without losing any of the rich corn-y goodness. This is an easy way to pair cornbread with dishes you normally wouldn't, like pasta or chicken parmesan. Of course, the tomatoes will also bring out the flavors of cornbread classic pairings such as chili, so feel free to use them generously!

Sun-dried tomatoes are just one of many ways to upgrade your cornbread. You can also mix in pimento cheese, substitute buttermilk, or even add a layer of fresh fruit. Don't be shy — this savory bread is endlessly versatile.