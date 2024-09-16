The Savory Addition For A Pop Of Tartness In Cornbread
Cornbread has long been an American classic, and for good reason. Freshly baked cornbread is a savory-sweet delight, bursting with flavor. The natural sweetness of the cornmeal combined with the saltiness of butter creates a satisfying contrast in every bite. Especially when baked in a skillet, the fluffy interior and crunchy edges deliver on every textural note you're craving.
But for a more layered cornbread with a hint of tart umami, there's an easy addition — sun-dried tomatoes. Mixing sun-dried tomatoes into your batter will give your cornbread a more Mediterranean flavor profile, without losing any of the rich corn-y goodness. This is an easy way to pair cornbread with dishes you normally wouldn't, like pasta or chicken parmesan. Of course, the tomatoes will also bring out the flavors of cornbread classic pairings such as chili, so feel free to use them generously!
Sun-dried tomatoes are just one of many ways to upgrade your cornbread. You can also mix in pimento cheese, substitute buttermilk, or even add a layer of fresh fruit. Don't be shy — this savory bread is endlessly versatile.
Perfecting your sun-dried tomato cornbread
There are a few tips to make sure your sun-dried tomato cornbread comes out absolutely flawless. The most important step is preparing the sun-dried tomatoes — soak them in boiling water for about 10 minutes to plump them up. Skipping this step will leave them tough and overly chewy. After soaking, drain the tomatoes in a colander and dice them into bite-sized pieces. Feel free to toss in some sauteed shallots for a more fully rounded flavor.
Also, watch out for the many small mistakes beginners make when cooking cornbread. Be sure to use fresh ingredients (or a fresh cornbread mix works just as well), and avoid overmixing the batter. You want your cornbread to be dense but still fluffy. If you're baking your cornbread in a cast iron skillet, be sure to grease it with cooking spray or plenty of butter. No matter your method, bake your cornbread until golden and set, and let it rest for just a bit before digging in.