A great classic butter croissant is all about rich and tender flaky layers and a super crisp outside. While it's impossible to perfectly replicate one with rice paper, there are a few steps you can take to maximize the qualities that make a traditional croissant so delicious.

First, you want to make sure the butter is soaked into each layer of rice paper. When the other ingredients are too cold, the butter will just clump up, and then it will not distribute evenly. To prevent this from happening, make sure the eggs and milk are at a cool room temperature. Also, slowly dribble the melted butter into the beaten eggs while whisking so that the two components blend smoothly, before adding everything else.

As for creating as many layers as possible, you may be tempted to stack the rice paper sheets sky-high, but you are actually better off using only about three. Otherwise, the sheets get too heavy and stick together, and the texture ends up being doughy and dense. Rolling the paper loosely also helps with ensuring that the layers remain distinct as the croissants cook.

Finally, a crisp exterior is super important. The egg and butter soak ensures a golden brown color, but a little extra sprinkle of sugar really takes it home. Demerara, turbinado, or plain old granulated sugar will all work to give these super unique shortcut croissants a delectable, caramelized, crackly crust.