Why Is Culatello So Rare?

There are many reasons why a food or beverage may be classified as rare. It could be an issue of availability, as with truffles or chanterelles, or seasonality of certain items, like ramps, scapes, and other varieties of spring onions and garlic that are only available for a few select weeks, or stone crab season. Regionality also plays a role, as with Champagne or Kölsch from Cologne, Germany.

Sure, there are substitutes and knockoffs for the latter two, with many carbonated wines and Kölsch-style beers available. However, in order to earn the distinction of true Champagne or Kölsch, it must come from a certified producer in its respective region. The same applies to culatello, an Italian cured ham that is also classified as a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) product. Unlike Champagne or Kölsch, however, culatello was banned in the United States for decades.

Concerns over swine vesicular disease in Italy led to the initial ban, enacted in the 1960s. However, in 2013, the USDA found that the risk of the disease being introduced to the U.S. was low, and overturned the ban. Since then, cured meats from Italy have flowed into the U.S., but the time and patience required for culatello's production, along with the limited number of certified producers — just 23 across nine towns — make it more challenging to find than other cured delicacies.