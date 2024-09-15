The Extra Step That Makes Indonesian Fried Chicken So Crispy

In Indonesia, cooking the chicken in an aromatic paste before frying it ensures that the meat is flavorful to the bone. Plus, it develops that delectable ayam goreng crispy golden brown exterior — all without the need for heavy breading.

While each region has its own signature take on ayam goreng (after all, Indonesia is a huge archipelago), the cooking method typically follows a similar process: The chicken is first simmered in a fragrant spice mixture that infuses the meat with deep flavor. This blend usually includes garlic, turmeric, lemongrass, salam leaf (Indonesian bay leaf), salt, and a pinch of sugar, simmered until the liquid is absorbed and the chicken becomes tender.

After cooling, the chicken is ready for frying, which produces a deliciously crispy crust of spice and skin that stands out from other types of fried chicken. This simmering-before-frying method not only enhances the flavor and crispiness of the chicken, it also allows for flexible cooking. This way, the chicken can be prepared in advance and fried in batches as needed. Often served with a side of sambal oelek and fried tempeh, ayam goreng is a celebration of Indonesia's artistry of spice blending.